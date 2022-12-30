Brazilian footballing legend Pele dies aged 82…

| Readers 177
Sampa Graffitti
Photo by Monica Silva on Unsplash

Considered by many to be the greatest footballing player of all time, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 career appearances. He is the only man to have won the World Cup three times – in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Obviously, many of us would be biased towards George Best being considered the greatest footballer and there was mutual respect between the two of them. Pele has always said that George Best was the greatest footballer he ever saw and played the game more like a Brazilian than a European. In return, George Best always said Pele was the best.

PS: I have no idea why there is a poster of Pele hugging Ringo; there are not many royalty-free photos of Pele. It’s from street art in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

 

