Founding member of the DUP says that fellow unionists agree with his belief a united Ireland is “inevitable”…

| Readers 1883
Wallace Thompson

In an interview with The View, DUP founder Wallace Thompson doubled down on his comments from last year. From the interview:

A founding member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has told BBC News NI that fellow unionists agree with his belief a united Ireland is “inevitable”.

Wallace Thompson, a former DUP special adviser, told The View that members of unionist parties and the loyal orders have approached him privately to support his position.

Mr Thompson also conceded that his previous position of “no surrender, Ulster says no” got unionism nowhere.

He is due to speak on a panel at the Ireland’s Future event in Belfast in June.

DUP co-founder welcomes united Ireland discussion

When he first suggested that the direction of travel was towards the reunification of Ireland, Mr Thompson received messages of support because “people realise that this is accepting reality.”

“The Union is damaged by Brexit. I can’t see it being repaired.

“We’re in danger of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic,” he said.

He told the programme he wishes more people would speak out on the idea, but noted that others have “very strongly” opposed him.

“I was encouraged by that within the evangelical Protestant community the number of people who said [they agreed with me],” he said.

“Even within the loyal orders – one and twos and threes have come to me individually.

“People have said things that I’ve heard second-hand, third-hand, but it’s there.

“I’m not quite sure of the scale of it,” he added.

“It could be said we’re a small minority but at the same time I think there are enough people who think like me to make it worthwhile to have the debate.”

Either you see his comments as stating the obvious or treachery of the highest order, either way, such remarks from a DUP founder are quite remarkable.

You can watch the full episode on the iPlayer. 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

‘Portal’ opens up between Dublin and New York…

Frank Schnittger

Ulster, Leinster, Munster, Connacht locked and loaded, plus transfer news.

Brian O'Neill

“What’s the unionist version of Ireland’s Future?”

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation