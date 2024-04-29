SDLP councillor Jason Barr resigns from party…

| Readers 0
Jason Barr
(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) From https://www.derrystrabane.com/about-council/mayor/deputy-mayor

Jason Barr is a councillor on Derry City & Strabane District Council. This morning he resigned from the SDLP and plans to continue as an independent. He posted a statement on Facebook this morning:

Today I have resigned from the SDLP and will continue my tenure as an Independent Councillor.

This decision was not made easily. I simply cannot be involved in a party that doesn’t stick to party democratic processes. Values that the party was built upon is seemingly being ignored.

Please know this has nothing to do with the party locally and the team or SDLP councillors in DCSDC, but the party management and HQ.

I would like to thank my family and friends for their support during the last week and who will continue to back me.

Please know it’s business as usual, only difference is it’s me myself and I.

Can I finally add that I wish Lilian a very successful tenure in her position of Mayoress for our council area, a position I have no doubt in saying, she will go above and beyond.

I have no idea what the reason is, but I imagine people will not be pleased with him for overshadowing the appointment of his ex fellow SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr as Derry’s first black Mayor 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

SDLP councillor Jason Barr resigns from party…

Brian O'Neill

Andrew Muir – State should apologise to the LGBT community…

Frank Schnittger

Rugby: Irish Provinces close in on URC Quarter Final places.

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation