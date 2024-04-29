Is Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf going to jump before he gets pushed?

"First Minister Humza Yousaf (52784069858) (cropped 2)" by Scottish Government is licensed under CC BY 2.0

There are reports this morning that Humza Yousaf will quit as First Minister of Scotland. This follows the Green Party’s removal of support last week and a planned vote of no confidence. He has called a press conference for 12pm today.

