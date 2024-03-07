Remembering Baroness May Blood #NBF24

| Readers 280

One panel event at the recent Look North! The North Belfast Festival reflected on the legacy and impact of Baroness May Blood’s life and work.

YouTube video

Remembering May Blood – with Betty Carlisle, Paul Caskey, Eileen Weir and Duncan Morrow (chair).

Filmed by Alan Meban on Sunday 25 February 2024. Photo credit: Allan Leonard @MrUlster

Recent posts

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

Remembering Baroness May Blood #NBF24

Brian O'Neill

In politics, as in life, a bit of civility costs nothing and goes a long way…

Brian O'Neill

Looks like the jig is up…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation