Israel – a Modern-Day Sparta?

Were you taught about the Spartans in school history?

Sparta was a small Greek state in 500BCE, situated in the south of Greece, roughly 130 miles west of Athens. The Spartans valued the security of the state and military strength above all else and taught its boys how to be the best soldiers in the world using military boarding schools from the age of 7 years, while at the same time allowing a remarkable amount of freedom to its Spartan women. Unlike their rivals in Athens and other Greek states they despised excessive rhetoric valued simplicity in speech. (Our word ‘laconic’ comes from the Greek region of Laconia)

Perhaps you know about them through the 2006 historical action film ‘300’ which displays Spartan heroism at the Battle of Thermopylae (or the earlier 1962 film ‘The 300 Spartans’).

Both films dramatize the events of 480BC, when a tiny number of Spartan warriors genuinely did fight heroically against a Persian army of over 100,000 and against all odds delayed them for 2 days, before being wiped out. Most people of my generation were taught to admire the heroism of the Spartans, how they helped save Greek democracy and civilisation from the ‘barbarous’ Persians coming from what is now modern-day Iran.

Sparta and Israel

In the West we have traditionally admired the Spartans as a tiny nation that relied on all their citizens to fight bravely to defend their home against much larger enemies. The Spartans were credited in my school history classes with defending the evolving western democracy from threatening eastern powers, they were presented as heroes. (Even though we were told about some of their less attractive practices such as exposing on hillsides, deformed or weak babies and letting them die.)

Similarly, in the West we see Israel as a brave little democratic nation, dwarfed by the undemocratic hostile Muslim states that surround it and threated from within by terrorism. We applaud their military courage, how they seek out and destroy their enemies across the world – see films Raid on Entebbe 1977 and Munich 2005. We like how they support gay rights and how women are allegedly treated as equals within the Israeli army.

Sparta and the Helots

One aspect of Sparta that was not discussed in my history lessons was their treatment of their slave people called the Helots.

The Helots were a people descended from a Greek tribe defeated by Spartans. For hundreds of years, they were used by the Spartans to do all the farming and domestic tasks, much in the way the Romans kept slaves. However, some historians argue that they were treated better than slaves and more like Serfs as they were allowed to live in family units and keep up to half of all the goods they farmed. The Helots belonged to the state and not to individual families.

However, the Helots outnumbered the Spartans 7 to 1, and because of this, the Spartans had regular routines to keep the Helots ‘in their place’ and prevent any hint of a Helot revolt. The Helots were ritually mistreated and humiliated.

As part of their military education, elite Spartan trainees would join the Krypteia (a sort of secret police) and would be required to kill any Helot suspected of being likely to rebel. The Krypteia would patrol the countryside, seeking out and killing Helots as part of a policy of terrorising and intimidating the enslaved populations. (Does this remind anyone of the Ku Klux Klan in the USA?)

As part of this the Spartan state would declare war on the Helots every autumn, protecting from legal or religious repercussions, anyone who killed a Helot.

Historians argue over the details of just how badly the Helots were treated but what I find remarkable is that the bondage of the Helots lasted well over two hundred years and that so many of us remember the Spartans, rather than the Helots, as the ‘good guys’. (Are we biologically programmed to always admire winners, the victors in a conflict and then use our brains come up with a valid excuse afterwards?)

Israel and Palestine

After the violence of the past years, few within Israel believe in a two-state solution, Israel is not prepared to live beside a country (Palestine) that it feels threatened by. However, this leaves Israel with a problem.

Israel has just over 7 million Jews and almost 2 million Palestinians within its current borders and another 6 million Palestinians spread across Gaza (2.2 million) and the West Bank (3.9 million). If Israel absorbs all of the Palestinian land into Israel, it could end up creating a state with a slight majority of non-Jews. Not quite as bad as the 7 to 1 ratio that the Spartans and Helots endured, but it is still a problem for a state that wants to be Jewish state.

I do not believe that Israel wants to completely wipe out the Palestinians; apparently 170,000 Palestinians regularly cross into Israel to take on low paid manual jobs that are important for the Israeli economy. However, we occasionally hear comments that indicate a very cynical Israeli attitude to the Palestinian population such as the use of the phrase ‘mowing the grass’ which we are told is about keeping Hamas in check.

Since Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza after the Hamas electoral victory, Israel has ‘mowed the grass’ many times with Palestinian deaths almost a factor of 30 times the Israeli deaths.

Date Israeli Deaths Palestinian Deaths 2008-9 44 1300 2012 7 260 2014 66 2104 2021 11 349

There is a credible belief that Israel will continue to ‘mow the lawn’ on a regular basis in the coming years. In the Jerusalem Post in 2021, David M. Weinberg of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security wrote, “Just like mowing your front lawn, this is constant, hard work. If you fail to do so, weeds grow wild and snakes begin to slither around in the brush.”

I certainly hope that the Palestinians will not have to bear this horror for the two hundred years that the Helots had to endure. A political solution that allows Palestinians and Israelis to live as equals must be found.

‘Barbarian’ comes from the Greek word bárbaros, which was used to describe people who didn’t speak Greek. The repetitive ‘bar-bar’ sound is believed to imitate the way the Greeks perceived the sounds of foreign languages.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.