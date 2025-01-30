Six nations 2025

In the 142 year history of the Home Nations, 5 Nations, and 6 Nations since 1883, no country has won the competition outright three years in a row. Granted, there were rare occasions when the Championship was at least shared three times in a row, before try bonus points and points differences were entered into the equation. But it is a measure of just how difficult this task is that Ireland could be the first country to win it outright three years in a row.

In the “modern” era, since Italy were included in 2000, England have won the Six Nations title 7 times, and Ireland, Wales, and France 6 each. Scotland and Italy have yet to win it once. Ireland lead the way with 85 wins out of 125 matches over the past 25 years, with France on 81, England 79, Wales 64, Scotland 41 and Italy 15. Only two players have won the player of the Championship award three times: Brian O’Driscoll in 2006, 07 and 09; and Antoine Dupont in 2020, 22 and 23.

To put Ireland’s recent performances in perspective, Ireland still holds the record with 25 wooden spoons since 1883. It’s time that record was put to bed! We used to be the poor relations of the competition, more used to “moral” victories and “what might have beens.” Nowadays no excuses are tolerated. Fans have come to expect success. So, what are our chances?

IRELAND TEAM TO FACE ENGLAND

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

Interim Head coach Simon Easterby has put the emphasis on continuity, with only two changes from the team that beat Australia last time out. Garry Ringrose returns at outside centre for Henshaw, while Ryan Baird is chosen at blindside flanker, with Tadgh Beirne reverting to the second row instead of Joe McCarthy, who was apparently injured during training. Bealham continues to deputise for the injured Furlong with Clarkson on the bench for the suspended Tom O’Toole.

Dan Sheehan is named on a strong looking bench after his successful early comeback from an ACL injury suffered in South Africa last July. Players unlucky to miss out include former Captain, Peter O’Mahony, and Calvin Nash who deputised for Mack Hansen in last year’s championship. Jack Crowley, Jack Conan, and Robbie Henshaw must have been in the conversation to start, but otherwise the team is very much on expected lines.

Following last summer’s outstanding win against World Champions, South Africa, in Durban, the team’s form has been more mixed, with defeat to the All Blacks followed by a good win against Fiji and less than impressive wins against Argentina and Australia. The team should be a good deal more battle hardened at this stage of the season, however, but then so should England.

ENGLAND (v Ireland): Freddie Steward (Leicester); Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Henry Slade (Exeter), Cadan Murley (Harlequins)*; Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton); Ellis Genge (Bristol), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Will Stuart (Bath); Maro Itoje (Saracens, capt), George Martin (Leicester); Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: Theo Dan (Saracens), Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Willis (Saracens), Harry Randall (Bristol), Fin Smith (Northampton).

Steve Borthwick has selected a strong looking side who will undoubtedly look to take Ireland on up front, especially with Furlong and McCarthy not available. Their 6:2 bench split underlines that expectation, but Ireland’s forwards have recently shown good form. Ireland will probably try to exploit the inexperience of Cadan Murley on the wing and Freddie Stewards’ slight lack of mobility.

A lot will depend on whether Ireland’s backs can rediscover their mojo. Some, like Lowe, Hansen and Keenan haven’t had a lot of game time recently, and Leinster’s focus on defence has led to less scintillating back line moves of late. Sam Prendergast is only learning his trade at this level, with some concerns expressed over the quality of his defence. Both Crowley and Prendergast have come on a long way towards filling the gap left by Sexton’s retirement, however, and Sexton himself has been involved in mentoring their progression.

Overall, I would have Ireland as slight favourites to overturn last year’s last gasp one point defeat in Twickenham. There is a lot of experience in the side which should be able to overcome Ireland’s tendency to be inhibited when carrying the favourites tag. A good start should go a long way, although England are very much an 80 minute side, and Ireland have had a tendency to lose intensity in the third quarter, in particular.

—oo0oo—

Elsewhere, France, with Dupont and Ntamack back in harness, should make short work of a limited looking Wales side, although they have been guilty of taking opponents too lightly at times. That should not be the case if the form of their leading clubs, Toulouse and Bordeaux is any guide. They have been mercilessly thrashing all and sundry – Toulouse 80, Leicester 12; Bordeaux 66, Sharks 12. France are, however, missing Penaud, who scored six tries in that match through injury. So good has been their form, France would be my favourite to win the title overall this year.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Alexandre Roumat, Emmanuel Meafou; Francois Cros, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickel Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton.

WALES: Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Henry Thomas; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; James Botham, Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray.

Scotland are missing their captain and star centre, Sione Tuipulotu, through injury, but still have an outstanding backline and settled side and should be too strong at home to an improving Italy side. Last year Italy only lost 24-27 to England, Drew 13-13 to France away with Paul Garbisi slipping and hitting the post to win the game – a penalty which should have been re-taken for French players and water carriers encroaching; beat Scotland 31-29, and Wales 21-24. (Their 31-0 loss to Ireland was an outlier). With better luck and officiating, any complacency on the part of the Scots could well be punished by an Italy win.

Scotland (versus Italy at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday @ 2.15pm – live on BBC): B Kinghorn; D Graham, H Jones, S McDowall, D van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; P Schoeman, D Cherry, Z Fagerson, J Gray, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, R Darge, M Fagerson. Subs: E Ashman, R Sutherland, W Hurd, G Brown, J Dempsey, G Horne, T Jordan, K Rowe

This Italy team is as good as any I have seen:

ITALY: Tommaso Allan; Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone. Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Luca Rizzoli, Marco Riccioni, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zulinai, Ross Vintcent, Alessandro Garbisi, Simone Gesi.

—oo0oo—

The Irish u.20s are taking on England, the World Champions, in Cork tonight, Thursday, 7.45, Virgin Media 2.

England retain 10 of the players who won the World Cup and drew 32-32 in Bath last year to prevent Ireland winning the Grand Slam three years in a row. Henrick Pollak has been seconded from the England senior squad and most of their team have senior club experience in the Premiership and European Championships.

Ireland, in contrast, are missing Alan Spicer, Luke Murphy, Emmet Calvey, Niall Smyth, Todd Lawlor and Will Wootton from last year’s side through injury, and many of the team have yet to gain places in provincial academies. However, Henry Walker, Alex Mullan and Billy Corrigan bring experience from last year, and Alex Usanov went on to play for Emerging Ireland in South Africa.

New head coach Neil Doak, has a tough act to follow in Richie Murphy, and this match could be a baptism of fire…

IRELAND UNDER-20: C Molony (UCD); D Moloney (Blackrock College), C Fahy (Clontarf), E Smyth (Cork Constitution), C Mangan (Blackrock College); S Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), C Logan (QUB); A Usanov (Clontarf), H Walker (QUB), A Mullan (Blackrock College); M Ronan (Old Wesley); Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley); M Foy (UCC), B Power (Galwegians), É McCarthy (Galwegians, capt).

Replacements: C Magee (Banbridge), B Bohan (Galway Corinthians), T McAllister (Ballynahinch), D Walsh (Terenure College), O Minogue (Shannon), A Doyle (Old Wesley), G O’Leary Kareem (UCC), D Green (QUB).

ENGLAND UNDER-20: J Kinder (Leicester Tigers); J Bracken (Saracens), A Hall (Saracens), N Allison (Exeter Chiefs), C Griffin (Bath); B Coen (Exeter Chiefs), A McParland (Northampton Saints); R McEachran (Sale Sharks), K Tuipolotu (Bath), V Sela (Bath); O Sodeke (Saracens), T Burrow (Sale Sharks), J Kpoku (Racing 92), H Pollock (Northampton Saints), K James (Exeter Chiefs).

Replacements: L Gulley (Exeter Chiefs), O Scola (Northampton Saints), T Ramont (Sale Sharks), A Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints), G Timmons (Bath), L Friday (Harlequins), J Bellamy (Harlequins), N Lilley (Exeter Chiefs).

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com