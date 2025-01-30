Musings on the blandness of modern politicans…

woman statue
Photo by DDP on Unsplash

I confess to no longer following UK politics or, frankly, the news in general. For the past year or two, I have been on a mission to quiet the 10,000 monkies in my head. I am concluding that most of the modern world’s ills are down to too much information and endless stimulations and distractions. I have yet to reach a state of blissful nirvana, but as we all know, it’s not the destination; it’s the journey that is important.

When I think back to my youth, politicians seemed to have a bit of personality. You could actually name the cabinet members. Now, I could only name one: Rachel Reeves. I don’t even know who the Conservative leader is these days – nor do I care to know.

Keir Starmer is so utterly bland and charisma-free. On paper, he looks good—a working-class boy who has done well for himself—but he is not exactly an inspiring leader. For my sins, I caught part of Rachel Reeves’ speech on the news last night, and she also seems to have the same droney nasal delivery as Keir Starmer. I am trying not to break our own rules with man/woman playing, but holy moly, modern politicians seem particularly dry and devoid of any character.

I was thinking about all this on the day of John Prescott’s funeral. Say what you like about the former Deputy Prime Minister, but he had personality (and a mean right hook).

Modern politicians seem to be cloned in some giant laboratory somewhere. They all have a similar backstory, university, and then an advisor/consultant role. They have all the charm of an accountancy firm. To quote Oscar Wilde, ‘they know the price of everything and the value of nothing’.

But as I said before, who would be a politician, given the grief they receive from the public and the media? So, I suppose we get the leaders we deserve.

I will leave you with this exchange between John Prescott and William Hague:

 

 

 

