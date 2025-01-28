The Age Barrier: Why Career Changes for the Over-50s Are Still So Challenging…

For many of us who are over 50, the idea of a career change comes with mixed emotions—excitement about new opportunities, tempered by a growing frustration with systemic roadblocks. Despite decades of experience, a broad skill set, and a proven track record of commitment, many seasoned professionals like me struggle to even get an interview.

After nearly 30 years in Pharmaceuticals, 8 years as a Further Education Lecturer, a period as a locally elected Councillor, and even running a family business, I naively believed my wealth of experience would be seen as an asset. Instead, I’ve found myself side-lined in favour of newly qualified graduates. Employers appear increasingly drawn to younger candidates, viewing them as more adaptable or easier to mould into their organisational culture.

Yet this approach ignores an inconvenient truth: millennials and Gen Z employees are far more likely to hop between roles than members of my generation. Studies repeatedly show that younger workers prioritise career mobility and are unafraid to move on when opportunities elsewhere arise. Fair play to them! In contrast, individuals over 50 often bring loyalty, stability, and an ability to hit the ground running—qualities that are seemingly undervalued in today’s hiring processes.

Part of the issue lies in outdated stereotypes. Some employers perceive older workers as inflexible or resistant to new technologies, while others assume we lack the energy to keep pace with modern demands. If I hear, “Ah but, you’re on the wind down…..” one more time, I will scream!

These assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth. Many of us have spent our entire careers adapting to industry shifts, upskilling to stay relevant, and juggling responsibilities with the same vigour as any younger colleague. For my generation, access to technology was limited. The fact that we have embraced this technology now, despite it not being ubiquitous throughout our education or early careers, is surely an indication of flexibility and resilience.

Northern Ireland’s current employment statistics highlight the urgency of addressing this issue. With workforce participation rates still below the UK average, there is a pressing need to attract more people into employment. An ageing population and increasing skills shortages make it vital to leverage the experience and expertise of over-50s to fill gaps and maintain economic growth. Ignoring this resource is not just unfair—it’s a missed opportunity to strengthen the workforce.

I have personally experienced this phenomenon on several occasions. While no employer will ever be seen to condone ageism, the perception amongst me and my peers is that it is rife. The sense of rejection isn’t just personal; it’s indicative of a wider societal issue. Ageism in hiring practices is often subtle but pervasive, making it hard to challenge or address directly. It can manifest in job descriptions demanding “digital natives” or interviews where enthusiasm for lifelong learning is overshadowed by an emphasis on cultural fit.

The barriers we face aren’t just frustrating—they’re shortsighted. By focusing on youth at the expense of experience, companies miss out on the invaluable perspectives that seasoned professionals bring. We’ve weathered recessions, managed crises, and navigated complex team dynamics. These are not skills learned in a classroom or honed in a few short years; they are forged over decades.

So how do we address this? First, employers need to reevaluate their recruitment strategies and eliminate unconscious bias. Job descriptions should focus on competencies rather than arbitrary markers like years since graduation. Second, more organisations should invest in training programs designed to leverage the expertise of mid-career professionals transitioning into new industries. Finally, government policies should incentivise hiring older workers, recognising the economic and social value they bring to the workforce.

Career reinvention after 50 shouldn’t feel like an uphill battle. It’s time to dismantle the age barrier in hiring and embrace the potential of an experienced, dedicated, and eager workforce. After all, when companies build teams that blend the vigour of youth with the wisdom of experience, everyone wins.

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.