Chaos as Dáil fails to elect Taoiseach

Political chaos seems to have become more ubiquitous these past few years. Between the antics of the British Parliament during Brexit, punch-ups in various legislatures becoming increasingly common to the very storming of the U.S. Capitol itself on January 6th 2021 by hundreds of what turned out to be completely innocent rioters, our seats of government have become far less staid than we were accustomed to.

Whilst not descending to the level of a brawl or an invasion Irish politicians may have felt a little left out and so they endeavoured to make up for lost time yesterday as the Dáil descended into pandemonium whilst trying to elect a new Taoiseach. Opposition TDs loudly heckled the Ceann Comhairle and refused her entreaties to take their seats so business could proceed, leading to several suspensions until eventually the Dáil was adjourned for the day (with the hope of reconvening today). Mary Regan, writing an analysis for RTÉ, explains how we got here

“At its core, the controversy relates to the negotiations around the Programme for Government and what deals were struck behind closed doors, late at night and over takeaway pizzas in Government Buildings. Faced with the pragmatic reality of needing to form a government, and one that would last five years at that, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael settled on a group of seven Regional Independents and two Healy-Rae brothers to give them a sizeable majority of 95. The regional group was led in its negotiations by Tipperary North TD Michael Lowry…

The deals struck were not just about the Programme for Government. The appointment of a new Ceann Comhairle was also caught up in the arrangement. Verona Murphy, previously a member of the Regional Independents Group, attributed her decision to stand for the position to Mr Lowry, singling him out for mention in her opening speech as chair. It is not known whether the arrangement for some of the Regional Independents to form a technical group – allowing them to sit on the opposition benches where they would have more time to speak and ask questions – emerged at any point of the talks on government formation.”

In essence, the Regional Independents Group would be able to sit on opposition benches and use time allotted for opposition speakers to question a government they were supporting. Opposition parties erupted in fury at the arrangement.

Two narratives have now emerged. Michael Martin, Fianna Fáil leader and incoming Taoiseach, said…

“What we witnessed today was the subversion of the Irish constitution. The most fundamental obligation of the Dáil is to elect a Taoiseach and indeed a government. That opportunity was denied today by a premeditated, coordinated and choreographed position by the opposition.”

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents argue that any concerns the opposition may have could be resolved in committee. Such a committee however requires that a government be in place, and that by frustrating the election of the government the opposition is displaying a disingenuousness regarding finding a solution to the problem. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael condemned what they saw as the unjustified treatment of the Ceann Comhairle, whose calls to order were ignored throughout the session and whose rulings were attacked by angry opposition TDs.

In the other telling, the unified opposition (on this one matter alone) argue that allowing the Regional Independents Group to be counted as opposition TDs and ask questions of a government they support and have ministers in is a ‘despicable attempt to subvert democracy’. Pearse Doherty on RTÉ’s Prime Time said the row has been rumbling on for the past week with attempts at a resolution, with the Labour TD Ged Nash saying the following on X…

“A bizarre day in the Dáil. At my suggestion, all opposition parties agreed to a proposal that would be put to the Dáil by the SF Leader, that all Party Leaders (including the Taoiseach & Tanaiste) would meet to resolve this impasse. FG & FF were informed of this in advance as a normal courtesy. MLMcD got to her feet and was not permitted by the Ceann Comhairle to make the proposal. This is when the Gov Chief Whip decided to plough on regardless with an attempt to elect the Taoiseach. Scandalous behaviour and no respect for parliamentary norms.”

If the opposition recollections are accurate, this may have been the final straw that precipitated today’s events.

Aontú leader Peader Tóibín, speaking before yesterday’s events, suggested that the Dáil’s standing orders on speaking time needed to be reformed to avoid similar situations like this arising in future. He wrote

“Whether we’re in or out of the technical group, it makes absolutely no difference to whether the technical group functions at all. Secondly, it would be a failure on my part to my constituents if I literally fell on my sword on this issue and gave up speaking rights. And every TD should have the right to properly speak in the Dáil in terms of major issues concerning their constituents. If you’re not in a technical group, you are literally begging, borrowing and stealing for a minute here and a minute there, asking whips from other political parties to give you 60 seconds on a bill or a motion or some issue of great importance. You don’t have Leader’s Questions. You don’t have the right to question ministers. You don’t have the right to be a member of a committee to hold ministers to account.”

No matter which side of the argument you favor on today’s events, it is fair to say the Aontú leader makes a very good point (and perhaps points the way towards ultimately avoiding this mess in future).

Talks were ongoing late last night to resolve the issue in advance of the Dáil reconvening, but RTÉ was reporting that both sides were sticking to their positions late last night. It remains to be seen whether the drama will continue or whether a resolution can be found that allows Martin to return to the office of Taoiseach by the end of the day.

