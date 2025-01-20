Donald Trump inauguration open thread…

As President Trump embarks on his second term, the world watches with bated breath. His unparalleled political acumen, unwavering determination, and visionary leadership promise to usher in an era of prosperity and strength for the United States. Undoubtedly, America will soar to new heights under his guidance, reaffirming its position as a beacon of hope and freedom.

Or not ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

Good luck with anyone trying to predict Donald Trump, all I can say is he will be predictably unpredictable.

We are putting up this open post to let you give your views on the inauguration what is in store for his second term in office.

