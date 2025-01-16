Belfast 2025: From E-Bikes to Halloween Dog Parade. How to Build a Better City…

Aaron Vennard is a Managing Consultant with 15 years in Financial Services across New York, Chicago, Toronto, London and Dublin while locally advocating to improve public transport and active travel across Greater Belfast though the Circle Line Campaign

Who remembers #Belfast2024? Yeah, no, not really. What was supposed to be a year of culture felt more like a collection of events that would have happened anyway, hastily wrapped in branding and delivered like a fish supper after everyone had already eaten. By January 4th, seven of the 24 projects were still not finalized, and it wasn’t until January 30th that the official Instagram account finally saw action–a very short runway for a program reportedly receiving £5.9m in council funding.

So now that it is already mid-January, it seems like the perfect time to launch #Belfast2025. While not everything in Belfast falls under the purview of Belfast City Council (“BCC”), there are still many things they can tackle–with the help of their government partners–to make the city more vibrant and engaging.

1. Reinvent Belfast Bikes

BCC is currently seeking a new operator for Belfast Bikes, presenting a prime opportunity to innovate. Adding e-bikes, bikes with child seats, cargo bikes, and handcycles to the network would make it more accessible and practical for a broader range of users. E-bikes, for example, have revolutionized Citi Bike in New York, where they account for almost half of all rides despite being just 25% of the fleet. Belfast could replicate this success with smart investment and thoughtful rollout.

https://x.com/tembici_co/status/1706859694328090798

2. Foster Entrepreneurs at City Hall

Why not designate a patch of space in front of City Hall for flower sellers? Small, visible entrepreneurial gestures like this could make the city more welcoming and colorful while giving small businesses a platform to thrive.

https://x.com/BelfastHistori5/status/1551308268999417856

3. Repurpose Underused Land

BCC’s portfolio of land and surface car parks often sits underutilized. These spaces could host food trucks and mobile businesses, which not only generate more revenue through permit fees but also create vibrant, dynamic spaces. Look to Blank Street Coffee, which started by renting vacant plots instead of investing in brick-and-mortar locations. This approach lowers barriers to entry for entrepreneurs and invigorates public spaces.

4. Pop-Up Furniture in Public Spaces

Encouraging people to linger in public spaces is good for business and community well-being. Pop-up furniture, secured at night, would make public areas more inviting and foster social connections. Loitering isn’t a problem–it’s a sign of a thriving public space.

5. Expand Open Streets Events

The success of #OpenBotanic proves that when roads are opened to people instead of cars, communities come alive. But this concept shouldn’t be limited to South Belfast. A rotating #OpenBelfast series could bring street fairs and block parties to locations like:

Ormeau Embankment

Girdwood Avenue

Titanic Slipway

CS Lewis Square

Custom House Square

Falls Park

https://x.com/niplanner/status/1835376615708115151

6. Upgrade Park Amenities

Belfast parks need more modern amenities. Introducing facilities like football tennis or pickleball courts would provide new, accessible activities for residents and draw more people to green spaces.

https://x.com/NIFLGrounds/status/1539665238173184000

7. More Running Events

The Belfast Marathon has sold out for this already, and Saturday Parkruns across the city have become hugely popular. There’s room to add more running events that foster community and support local businesses. Some ideas:

Sunday morning 5k finishing at St. George’s Market for a post-run breakfast.

finishing at St. George’s Market for a post-run breakfast. Friday night “Run the Park” spilling onto Ormeau Road for socializing.

spilling onto Ormeau Road for socializing. SantaCon 5k, ending on Royal Avenue and the Christmas Market. Participants could dress as Santa for a festive twist.

Running = footfall. Footfall = economic activity.

https://x.com/santacon/status/1071411987232579584/

8. Organize an Annual Spring Clean

Anecdotes about Belfast’s cleanliness—or lack thereof—aren’t without merit. The council doesn’t have the resources to address every issue, but an annual citywide spring clean could make a huge difference. In Toronto, this initiative involves residents, schools, and businesses, who register cleanups online and receive city-provided equipment like litter vacuums and sweepers. It builds community pride and improves public spaces.

9. Bring Back Ciclovia

Ciclovia has been a success in cities worldwide and was popular in Belfast when it ran previously. Summer Sundays could see road closures from Botanic Gardens to Custom House Square between 9 am and 2 pm, creating a safe, car-free space for families to bike, walk, and play.

https://x.com/BelTel/status/1049005770476539909

10. St. George’s Market at Night

With 15,000 students newly welcomed into the city centre, Belfast needs more evening leisure options. St. George’s Market sits unused at night but could host:

Pickleball

Lawn bowls

Table tennis

Teqball

Yoga

HIIT classes

All equipment is portable and easy to store, making this a practical way to create a hub of activity.

11. Fireworks on the Lagan

Belfast’s Maritime Mile and Titanic Slipways are underutilized. Halloween and New Year’s Eve could become major draws with fireworks, food stalls, and kid-friendly activities. These celebrations bring families into the city and showcase Belfast’s unique waterfront.

https://x.com/UTVNews/status/1188804632891576320

12. Halloween Dog Parade

Instead of a pumpkin patch, why not reserve the grass in front of City Hall for a Halloween Dog Parade? Dog owners love events like this, and so do onlookers. It’s a crowd-puller in cities like New York—there’s no reason it wouldn’t work in Belfast.

https://x.com/thedogist/status/1190327939260395521

13. A Better Christmas Market

The Belfast Christmas Market is undoubtedly one of the city’s most beloved attractions, but its popularity has become a double-edged sword. On peak days, the sheer volume of visitors turns what should be a magical experience into a standing traffic jam.

Experienced Christmas Market-goers know the routine: the first lap is for viewing, the second for queuing, and the third for a quick bite before escaping through the nearest exit. The market’s success now threatens its ability to deliver the charm and festive spirit it’s known for.

Could Belfast take a leaf from cities like Antwerp and spread the market across multiple sites? Possible expansion sites include:

Custom House Square : Ideal for family-friendly activities like an ice rink or larger food areas.

: Ideal for family-friendly activities like an ice rink or larger food areas. Donegall Place : Bus routes already adapt for parades and protests–why not for the market?

: Bus routes already adapt for parades and protests–why not for the market? Waterfront Hall area: Scenic and underutilized, it offers plenty of space.

https://x.com/CircleLineBT/status/1866194726916862196

I have no doubt that Belfast2024 delivered some incredible one-off spectacles. But true cultural impact comes from creating a rhythm of routine events that people can rely on and look forward to. That’s something we can start building now–for 2025 and beyond.

Of course, the list above won’t fix all of Belfast’s woes. Pavement parking, traffic jams, a patchy cycling network, and underfunded public transport remain beyond the council’s full control. But if they’re serious about growing the population by 66,000, they need to take bold steps: reject low-density housing, push for better public transport(“BUILD the Circle Line already”), champion pedestrian-friendly streets, and tackle dereliction and land banking with real reforms.

These are the moves that will make Belfast a vibrant, livable city. But for now, let’s start small–like a Halloween dog parade. Baby steps, right?

