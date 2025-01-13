Elon Musk’s sudden interest in a 20-year-old scandal in Britain…

Almost 2 weeks ago Elon Musk was at the centre of a major row with Trump supporters about Elon wanting to allow more foreign nationals into the USA under the H-1B visa programme. Critics of the H-1B system, particularly within Trump’s MAGA base, argue that it depresses wages and displaces US workers. They claim that companies exploit the programme to hire foreign workers at lower wages, bypassing qualified Americans. Elon however, argued that tech companies like his needed many more Indian or Chinese workers under the H-1B scheme because, unlike US workers, they have the talent that tech companies need.

The row between Elon and Trump’s MAGA supporters who oppose replacing Americans with foreign workers was not going well for Elon, but has been pushed out of the news by Elon Musk’s recent attack on the British government.

Twenty years ago, in 2004 amidst claims that taxi drivers were picking up girls from care homes to abuse in Rotherham, Channel 4 made a documentary about similar claims that young white girls in Bradford were being groomed for sex by Asian abusers, and that police were excessively cautious in their investigations because of fears of inflaming racial tensions.

In 2011 the Times journalist Andrew Norfolk began exposing more stories of child sexual exploitation by predominantly Asian men in Rotherham. His reporting, coupled with successful prosecutions led to a 2014 investigation into Rotheram, followed by a report by Professor Alexis Jay – who later chaired the national child abuse inquiry – found at least 1,400 children were sexually exploited in the town over 15 years.

In May 2014, a national inquiry into child sexual abuse across England and Wales was commissioned by then-Home Secretary Theresa May. This took seven years its final report by Prof Jay was published in Feb 2022. It made 20 recommendations that have still not been implemented in full.

None of this has attracted much media attention in the last 3 years when the Conservative Party were in government. However, now that the British people have elected a Labour government, Elon Musk has been using his wealth and ownership of Twitter create a media storm and to attack Labour, by insisting that the original seven-year inquiry was not enough, and that another inquiry is needed.

In part this will be a cynical attempt to use a 20-year-old scandal to help out the Reform Party. If they can create rage over something they were unconcerned with until recently, it might help fuel their election campaigns in the future. However, there must also be a suspicion of self-interest on the part of Elon Musk. His row with Trump supporters was damaging him but that has been pushed out of the news. Instead of being the super-rich businessman who wants to employ cheaper foreign labour, Elon is now able to portray himself as the protector of working-class white girls. That has got to be good for him.

