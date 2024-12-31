Slugger – Ask me anything…

Something different for New Year’s Eve. I have been meaning to put together a frequently asked questions for years and have never got around to it.

So if you are curious about how Slugger works ask away. I will then try to collate the answers into a permanent FAQ page.

I will also try to answer any comment moderation questions you might have but please don’t ask for specifics like ‘why was my comment in July deleted’.

