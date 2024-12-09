Spanish government owned Navantia to buy Harland & Wolff…

| Readers 0
yellow and black metal frame
Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

Sky News reporting on takeover plans for Harland & Wolff. From Mark Kleinman:

Harland & Wolff (H&W), the shipyard-owner which built the Titanic, is closing on a government-backed rescue deal with a Spanish shipping industry group.

Sky News can reveal that Navantia has won approval from Downing Street to acquire H&W’s four UK shipyards in a transaction which could be formally agreed as early as next week.

If confirmed on the expected terms, the agreement would salvage more than 1,000 British industrial manufacturing jobs.

Under the deal, they said, Navantia is expected to pay tens of millions of pounds for H&W’s assets.

It has also secured the government’s backing for a renegotiated contract held by the Belfast-based company to build three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships for the Royal Navy.

The precise details of the revised contract were unclear on Saturday morning, although one insider said the government and Navantia had “compromised” on a request from the Spanish company for a £300m improvement in its value.

Navantia, which is already a partner of H&W on the Royal Navy contract, has been providing financing liquidity to the company on a week-by-week basis since the company’s filing for administration.

H&W’s four shipyards are in Belfast; Appledore, Devon; Arnish on the Isle of Lewis; and Methil, Fife.

I was tempted to use the headline ‘Catholics take over shipyards,’ but these days, it’s not about religion any more; it’s all about the pounds, or in this case, euro.

Harland & Wolff only employs about 500 people now in Belfast, which is a long way from its heyday. At its peak in the early 20th century, Harland & Wolff employed over 35,000 workers. You could argue this is more about sentiment than economics, but any jobs saved are welcomed. This isa  good news story that the historic shipyards have a future.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Spanish government owned Navantia to buy Harland & Wolff…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation