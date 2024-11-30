Election 2024: Exit poll suggests we’ll all be doing this again in another five years…
Mick Fealty on November 30, 2024, 9:10 am | Readers 4130
Counting is under way, so all we have at the moment is the exit poll. There’s just 1.6% separating the three main parties. But if the actual result is close to these figures it means steady as she goes for the next five years for the FG/FF core coalition.
As Olivia O’Leary notes in the IT this morning, the voters aren’t eejits…
14.28 Update: 80% of the country tallied: FF 20.8%, FG 20.0%, SF 18.2%
Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty
