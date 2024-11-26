Local company proposes alternative (and temporary) venue to bring Euro matches to Belfast

When the funding was pulled for Casement Park’s redevelopment, it marked not only the end of the project in its most ambitious form, it also meant the end of any hope that Belfast would host any of matches of the Euro 2028 tournament.

Or did it?

According to ‘The Belfast Telegraph’ in this article…

“A construction company in Northern Ireland has presented ambitious plans to revive Belfast’s dreams of playing host to Euro 2028 – with a proposal for a temporary stadium in the heart of the city it claims could be built in under a year.

…local company Z Property has brought an ambitious proposal to reignite the city’s Euro dream directly to the Stormont Executive and the Irish FA. The plans include the construction of a modular, temporary stadium close to the city centre to host NI’s games during the tournament, which takes place in less than four years…

…Commercial Manager Paul Durnien said: “This plan isn’t just about football — it’s about showcasing Belfast’s resilience and ingenuity.

“The modular approach offers a practical solution that works with tight timelines, existing infrastructure, and significantly reduced costs. It’s a chance to celebrate football in Northern Ireland in a way that we can all be proud of.”

Four potential sites in Belfast have been identified by the company – one of which is the vacant Sirocco Works site in east Belfast – as having the appropriate transport links.”

Before anyone gets too excited and starts queuing to buy tickets, we have to note that this is merely a proposal from a local company that would require political buy-in and funding to become a reality.

And despite the clear enthusiasm from the company’s bosses, it is probably safe to assume that political buy-in will not be forthcoming. West Belfast’s representatives would surely have something to say on expenditure on what even the proponents admit is a temporary structure that will leave no real lasting legacy beyond memories.

Only time will tell if this idea gets further than the drawing board.

Our mod team uses this account to share quick posts and relevant links. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.