Ken Reid passes away

More sad news tonight as we learn that Ken Reid, a mainstay on our television screens for many years until his retirement, has died. According to UTV on the death of their former colleague…

‘Veteran Northern Ireland journalist Ken Reid has died at the age of 69 after an illness, his family has announced.

Mr Reid was best known as the long-time political editor of UTV, where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

ITV director of news Michael Jermey described him as “a towering figure in broadcasting in Northern Ireland. He will be enormously missed by colleagues in UTV and right across the wider ITV.Ken was a wonderful journalist. Well informed, intelligent and always utterly impartial in his approach to reporting.He had a ringside seat at some of the most significant moments of modern history – perhaps most notably the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Ken was supremely well informed and he shared his deep knowledge with UTV viewers across three remarkable decades.”

Political leaders have paid tribute to Mr.Reid with First Minister Michelle O’Neill saying she was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Reid, a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman. Ken was an award-winning journalist who was incredibly dedicated to his work, having covered some of the most historic moments in our politics. His strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many, as he became a powerful advocate for raising awareness of cancer. We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Liz, their children and grandchildren, and his colleagues at ITV during this incredibly difficult time.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has added his condolences, saying “I am deeply saddened to learn of Ken’s passing. He was a colossus is his field. Ken was a special journalist in Northern Ireland as someone who managed to get to the heart of all the major political stories and cover the difficult issues whilst remaining the respect, admiration and affection of representatives from all political opinions.He had contacts locally and nationally built up over many many years and his passing will be deeply felt by many of us. My thoughts are with his wife and family at this difficult time but I hope the regard that he was held in by so many can offer some comfort to them as they comprehend such a huge loss. Despite his illness, Ken was keen use his condition to campaign for better outcomes for patients and raise public awareness. This is a testament to his view of public service.”

SDLP leader Claire Hannah has said “For generations of people in Northern Ireland Ken Reid was a familiar face on our television screens. From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement, he was a reassuring figure, who offered keen analysis with a comforting whit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools. Right up until his retirement, Ken was very active and our paths crossed on many occasions as he covered every facet of political life here. The high regard he was held in by everyone in Northern Ireland has been evident in the outpouring of love and support for him as he courageously and stoically battled illness in recent years. On behalf of the SDLP I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and UTV and media colleagues. His impact on the media landscape here will not be soon forgotten.”

We at Slugger are equally saddened by the passing of a man who kept many of us company into the wee hours of the morning on past election nights. We would like to offer our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Our mod team uses this account to share quick posts and relevant links. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.