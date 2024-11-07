Irish General Election expected to be on Friday 29 November…

The Taoiseach has said the general election in Ireland will be called on Friday.
A general election must be called in the Republic of Ireland before the term ends on March 2025.
Simon Harris, the leader of Fine Gael, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ News that the likely polling day will be Friday 29 November.
“It is my intention to seek the dissolution of the Dáil on Friday, and I hope we have polling day on 29 November,” Harris said, before saying “there you go, clarity”.
It makes sense to capitalise on Fine Gael’s lead in the polls. Also, with Sinn Féin in disarray the past few weeks, Harris is hoping to keep the competition is on the back foot.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.