Enter the Slugger US 2024 Election Competition! + Election Open Thread…

architectural photography of white house
Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

So, the big day has come, and the US electorate gets to decide who the next US President will be. It is estimated that an astonishing 16 billion will be spent on this election.

You may not be able to vote but we can let you give your predictions in our Slugger US Election Competition!

The winner will get 2 tickets for our End of Year Review event in December, or if the winner can’t make that event, we will sort them out with some books.

Enter the competition here…

This will also be the election open thread to discuss the election and results.

