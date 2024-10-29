Is the vandalism of a Belfast City Hall portrait really a ‘hate crime’?

| Readers 2637

I read that the recent vandalism case at Belfast City Hall when former DUP Mayor Wallace Browne’s portrait was damaged by a Sinn Féin member is now being treated by the PSNI as a ‘hate crime’.

Now, my understanding of the criteria of a hate crime is that a crime must first be committed and in order for it to be considered a hate crime there needs to be a further aggravating factor surrounding the motivation of the crime, that there needs to be an element of racism, sectarianism etc involved.

In the City Hall portrait case there was certainly a crime committed in that the portrait was vandalised but what could the aggravating factor be? Racism? I think that’s pretty unlikely. Sectarianism? I’m not sure but being a member of the DUP it’s likely that Wallace is a member of the reformed faith but as the portrait is amidst a sea of portraits of others from the reformed faith is that the reason it was targeted?

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has suggested that the reason for attacking the portrait might be ‘anti-Semitic’ as the artist is Israeli. The artist, Israel Zohar, has himself however has stated that:

I no longer regard myself as Jewish or Israeli so I do not believe any kind of antisemitism was behind this incident

I don’t know if that could be the case.

Or maybe disliking the DUP is now considered sufficient to warrant the ‘hate’ element of a hate crime? It would be interesting to hear the PSNI’s thinking behind this latest development.

But here’s the thing I don’t get, if the vandalism of Wallace Browne’s portrait is a hate crime, for whatever reason surely then putting posters and emblems of politicians and nationalities on bonfires every year is also a hate crime and if that’s the case then shouldn’t the PSNI be preventing the hate crime taking place by removing the offending materials? If that’s further the case then don’t these bonfires have organising committees and shouldn’t these committee members be made accountable for any hate crimes which occur?

Unless of course releasing noxious gasses into the atmosphere is no longer illegal and vandalism on an enormous scale is no longer a criminal offence?

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Terry Maguire

Pharmacy Pills, Potions and Poisons…

Soapbox

Everything to Everyone: Donald Trump at MSG

Soapbox

There is now a new hourly Enterprise Service from Belfast to Dublin. Just a pity there are no trains!

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation