Why are so many immigrant communities voting Trump for President?

| Readers 767
"Trump campaign rally in Phoenix" by US Department of State is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Kevin Rooney is a public sector administrator and previously a local journalist in Downpatrick.

With the US election just over a fortnight away, some very interesting polls and data are showing wide support for Donald Trump amongst Latino, Hispanic and black communities in the United States.

The aforementioned communities were historically Democrat supporters but the tide actually turned in 2016 then did a reverse in 2020 with Biden pulling the base back.

Now that base is going for Trump again.

How can the Democrats regain this base for 2028 onwards?

With respect to the black community, I don’t think wheeling out former President Obama in full-on lecture mode to the ‘brothers’ is the most sensible thing to do. It had all the feeling of being talked down to.

As for the immigrant community, there is an unfortunate tendency to bolt the gates shut in relation to those that may follow.

The right wing dogma of Trump and Co appeals to the insecurities of some of these communities.

This isn’t just prevalent in the US, the likes of Tories Priti Patel and Suella Braverman espouse similar sentiments in Britain.

And dare I say the Irish abroad are just as bad – Irish America have historically been Democrat supporters but vast swathes went Republican in recent decades and also voted Trump in 2016.

I’ll leave you, in my first column for Slugger, with the tale of the ex-pat Irishman interviewed during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Standing outside an Irish club in London, the gentleman said he would be voting leave to keep the ‘foreigners’ out.

You just couldn’t make it up.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Rev Harold Good spills the beans on the DUPs secret meetings with Sinn Féin…

Soapbox

Why are so many immigrant communities voting Trump for President?

Mick Fealty

Another escape from scrutiny as First Minister runs roughshod over Stormont committee…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation