The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland: Beyond Unionism and Nationalism … watch back the book launch

The academic team who study the sentiment and opinion of political party members and elected representatives turned their gaze to the Alliance Party some years ago. The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland: Beyond Unionism and Nationalism was launched this evening in Ulster University. You can watch back the speeches, responses and Q&A.

Dr Máire Braniff introduced proceedings before Dr Clare Rice and Prof Jonathan Tonge highlighted some of the findings. Dr Sophie Whiting chaired a panel of journalists and party representatives who responded to their take on the book’s research: Kate Nicholl MLA, Alex Kane, Suzanne Breen, Naomi Long MLA and Eóin Tennyson.

Watch out for Alex Kane’s admission that he’d been handed an Alliance Party membership form as he left school for the last time!

No Alibis bookshop on Botanic Avenue still have a few copies left over from this evening. And the book is available online … blame the steep pricing on the publisher, Oxford University Press!

And if you want to binge of some of the academic team’s other works, you can still watch back the launch of their UUP book in January 2019 (and read analysis from the launch event) and listen back to and read about the DUP book launch in June 2014. I don’t seem to have missed one of their launches for a decade!

Alan Meban. Tweets as @alaninbelfast. Blogs about cinema and theatre over at Alan in Belfast. A freelancer who writes about, reports from, live-tweets and live-streams civic, academic and political events and conferences. He delivers social media training/coaching; produces podcasts and radio programmes; is a FactCheckNI director; a member of Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Northern Ireland; and a member of the Corrymeela Community. alaninbelfast.blogspot.com