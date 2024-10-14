Australian politicians shun King Charles visit…

"King Charles III and First Lady of Ukraine Mrs Olena Zelenska officially open Ukrainian Welcome Centre" by Catholic Church (England and Wales) is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

From the Independent:

King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing an embarrassing snub by leading Australian politicians ahead of their tour of the country.

As the couple prepare to kick off their nine day visit Down Under on Friday, every single state premier has turned down invitations to attend their royal reception in Canberra on October 21, reports suggest.

The King is set to deliver a speech at the event to recognise Australians for their achievements in the arts, culture, sports and health.

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan is the latest representative to snub the invitation, whilst other politicians have given excuses such as “schedule clashes” and “election campaign duties”.

The first royal visit to Australia in more than a decade has sparked debate about the role of the monarchy in the Commonwealth country, with some republicans selling ‘farewell tour’ merchandise ahead of their arrival.

Australian pro-royalists have called the backlash a “slap in the face” to the royal monarchy, with the Australian Monarchists League telling local media: “All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship.”

Meanwhile, Tom Skyes says King Charles’ Australia Trip Is ‘All About Proving He Isn’t Dying’ this a few days after his report on how Secret Plans for King Charles’ Death Are Already Tearing the Royal Family Apart.

I am no Royalist, but I have sympathy for the guy. You are trying to fight cancer while simultaneously managing the politics of Royalty but inside and outside the palace.

