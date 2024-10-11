“Loyalists have no trust in government” – join the club lads…

| Readers 3793
"Stormont-Parliament, Belfast" by PPCC Antifa is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

From the BBC:

The former leader of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) has said that loyalists can no longer trust the government.
Brian Ervine was speaking to the Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday after reports that a Stormont Committee have asked for the minutes of a meeting which took place between the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons.

“The problem is we can’t trust that the union is safe and we can’t trust government,” Mr Ervine said.

Mr Ervine was leader of the PUP from 2010 to 2011.

When asked why the LCC met government ministers, Mr Ervine said: “The real question is, is there any confidence in government? Is there any trust in government anymore?

“This means we are going to have these paramilitary groups continue in the background waiting on a time when they may be called upon.”

The Department for Communities confirmed that the minister met the LCC “to discuss economic and social deprivation in unionist communities”.

The LCC includes representatives from paramilitary groups the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Remind me again why we care about the opinions of people linked to drugs, prostitution, protection rackets and practically every other ill in our society?

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

Macha

The Stories We Tell Ourselves…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation