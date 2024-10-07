Sue Gray quits as Number 10 chief of staff…

| Readers 1251

Former Newry pub landlady Sue Gray has quit as number 10 chief of staff. From the FT:

Sir Keir Starmer has conducted a massive shake-up of his misfiring Number 10 team, with Sue Gray, his controversial chief of staff, quitting her post after only three months in Downing Street.
Gray’s departure, following weeks of internal criticism of her performance and a power struggle behind the scenes, comes as Starmer attempts to restore order to his administration in the week that he marks 100 days in office.

Gray, a former civil servant who led a review into Covid parties in Boris Johnson’s administration, will now take a backroom role as a link between Starmer and the leaders of the devolved nations and regions of the UK.

“In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change,” she said on Sunday. “It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside.”

Gray’s departure came shortly after the leaking of the fact she was paid more than the prime minister, with a £170,000 salary. Some Labour advisers blamed her for the fact they earned less in government than they had in opposition.

Her departure cleared the way for Starmer to announce a big shake-up of his team, with extra personnel deployed to the centre of his operation and to his media team, which has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by the furore over “freebie” gifts to Starmer and senior ministers.

Sue Gray was in the running for the Head Civil Servant job, it is not beyond imagination that we see her back here in some role in the future.

The new Labour government has had a rocky start, and Kier Starmer is trying to right the ship. Will he succeed?

 

