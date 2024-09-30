Slugger duvet day…

Looking at the news this morning, I see that everything is bleak as feck. The Middle East is in flames, and Ukraine is still grinding on. Locally, Belfast is dark and wet.
I can’t be arsed writing anything so I am declaring a duvet day. Go back to your digital bed and pull the covers over your head.
Take it easy and have a chat. Keep it light, no politics. Normal cynicism will be resumed tomorrow.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
