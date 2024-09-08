Chambré Weekly Bulletin – 8th September 2024…

Political, policy and regulatory developments impacting Northern Ireland

What you need to know this week

NI Executive agrees programme for government

Yesterday (5 September), the NI Executive agreed a draft programme for government, seven months after the restoration of devolved institutions. It marks the first time the Executive has had an agreed programme for government since 2015. First Minister Michelle O’Neill acknowledged that the programme had been agreed under tight financial restraints, but described the plans set out in the document as “hopeful” and “ambitious”. The new programme sets out nine priorities for the Executive. These are:

To grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy.

Deliver affordable childcare.

Cut health waiting times.

Ending violence against women and girls.

Better support for children and young people with special educational needs.

Provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing.

Safer communities.

Protect Lough Neagh and the environment.

And reform and transformation of public services.

What Next: Full details will not be made available until Monday, when the document is released to the public. Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole (SDLP, South Belfast) criticised the Executive for failing to provide clarity. In a press release issued yesterday he said “Today’s announcement contained no specific targets or actions but rather a press conference in which Executive parties patted one another on the back for agreeing on broad aspirations,” he said. Once the document is published on Monday, it will go out for an eight-week public consultation, ahead of being formally adopted.

New report critical of Executive for lack of joined up vision to tackle NI’s problems

A new report released this week by independent public policy think-tank Pivotal which examined the progress the Executive has made in the seven months since its restoration found “little evidence” of plans to tackle long-term

problems facing the region. Despite some progress, it cited the lack of a joint vision of how systemic issues will be addressed evidenced by the absence of a Programme for Government. The report added that “short-term fixes” were necessary given the state of our public services, adding however that these “cannot come at the expense of longer-term reforms”. As noted in the Belfast Telegraph, the report said that it is “not appropriate” for Local ministers to blame a lack of funding for all of Northern Ireland’s problems.

What Next: Commenting on the report Pivotal director Ann Watt called for tough decisions to be made in order to

reform public services. She added that the past failure to make longer-term strategic decisions involving difficult choices is a pattern that cannot continue.

NI expected to miss water quality target

A report from the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) found that laws to protect water quality in Northern Ireland are not being implemented as they should be, according to BBC News. The OEP examined whether plans to improve water bodies are enough to meet the Water Framework Directive (WFD) NI Regulations and the assessment found that

NI will miss its own 2027 target. OEP Chief Executive Natalie Prosser said the “serious consequences” of the report are already illustrated by the “ongoing crisis at Lough Neagh”. She added that “stronger leadership” is required from the NI Executive in implementing the WFD NI Regulations to mitigate the effects of missing the 2027 target.

What Next: Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said he took the report’s findings “extremely seriously” and welcomed the review. He said it is a “timely reminder of the work required”.

Stakeholder Watch

SDLP: “Following the close of nominations, @ClaireHanna has received the required support from SDLP Branches and Support Groups. A motion to ratify Claire as the next SDLP Leader will be tabled before members at the Annual Conference on 5th October.”

NI Executive: “The First Minister, deputy First Minister and @Economy_NI Minister today met with a senior delegation from @Airbus at Stormont Castle. They discussed the importance of the aerospace sector to the local economy and the company’s future plans for its operations here.”

Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): “As the Government’s program to develop and enhance railways across England, I took the opportunity to once again raise the potential of opening the Antrim to Lisburn line and by providing a link to Belfast International Airport.

Michelle O’Neill MLA (First Minister): “Sinn Féin is introducing the most substantial workers’ rights legislation in a generation. Minister Conor Murphy’s proposals will put money into workers’ pockets, strengthen rights, support families, and empower trade unions. Have your say below at the Employment Rights Bill consultation”

Andrew Muir MLA (Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs): “Had the privilege of switching on the new solar farm at Hydebank Wood Secure College & Female Prison with @naomi_long yesterday [2 Sep]. A great example of how transitioning to renewables can save the public purse and tackle the climate crisis at the same time.”

Other Stories

Report finds almost half of NI’s power generated from renewable sources

According to The Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland report published this week, just under 46% of Northern Ireland’s electricity consumption was generated from renewable resources in the past year. The report released by the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency (Nisra) covering July 2023 to June 2024, finds that 45.8% of electricity consumption over the period came from renewable sources, a 0.3% rise on the previous 12 months. The biggest renewable producer was wind power, which generated 82.3% of all renewably- sourced electricity in Northern Ireland”. RenewableNI director Steven Agnew said the figures showed a drop of over 5% since the record 51% in 2022, expressing concern that few new projects are being developed. He added that the target of 80% target

electricity consumption is from renewable sources by 2030 could still be met but “urgent policy action” is needed to deliver the pipeline of projects.

Invest NI launch new strategic hub in Dublin

On Wednesday (4 September) Economy Minister Conor Murphy opened Invest Northern Ireland’s new Hub and event space in Dublin – a strategic meeting space for Northern Ireland companies and stakeholders. Speaking at the

launch Minister Murphy said: “Cross-border trade has grown by 125% since 2018, reaching over €10 billion in 2023. This growth has continued in the first six months of 2024. More and more companies are operating in, and establishing footprints in, both parts of the island.” Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue said “our hub will provide a great base from which to highlight the north’s unique trading position into GB and EU markets.”

Department for the Economy launches Further Education Outcomes report

On Thursday 5 September, the Department for the Economy published its research report: Further Education Outcomes: Academic Year 2022/23. The report provides a snapshot of the immediate added value to FE college leavers of completing and achieving a regulated qualification at Level 3 or below in the FE sector during the academic year 2022/23. Among the key findings was that 87% of FE college leavers reported a positive outcome i.e. they were either in employment, further study, or both, within six months of achieving their qualification.

Infrastructure Minister delivers keynote speech at the Royal Town Planning Institute NI annual conference On Wednesday (4 September), Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd gave the keynote speech at the 2024 RTPI Northern Ireland Annual Planning Conference. The Minister addressed attendees from across the planning profession

and other stakeholders on this year’s theme of ‘Positivity about Planning’ according to the Department for Infrastructure. Speaking after the event the Minister said: “I am committed to building upon the momentum that has been created through the Planning Improvement agenda. Specifically, the collaborative, partnership working between the Department, local government and other stakeholders”.

Reappointment of Chair and four members to the Labour Relations Agency Board

On Wednesday (4 September), Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced the reappointment of the Chair and four members to the Board of the Labour Relations Agency (LRA).Mr Gordon Milligan (Chair) and Ms Geraldine Alexander, Mr Kevin McCabe, Ms Clare Duffield and Mr Lee Wilson have been reappointed to serve as Chair and members of the Board of the Labour Relations Agency from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2027.

Communities Minister announces appointments to Libraries NI Board

On Thursday 5 September, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons appointed the following Members to the Libraries NI Board with effect from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2028: Adrian Driscoll, Cllr Rosie Kinnear, Cllr Roisin

Lynch, Ursula O’Hare and Cllr Gareth Sharvin.

Competition launched to appoint eight new members to Northern Ireland Screen

On Thursday 5 September, the Department for the Economy launched a competition to appoint eight new members to the Board of Northern Ireland Screen. NI Screen is the lead agency for the screen industries in Northern Ireland. Its role is to maximise the economic, cultural and educational value of the screen industries for the benefit of Northern Ireland.The closing date for applications is 12noon on Friday 4 October 2024.

Appointment to the NI Judicial Appointments Commission announced

On Thursday 5 September, the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA, and the deputy First Minister, Emma Little Pengelly MLA, announced the appointment of Ms Patricia Mac Bride, to serve on the Northern Ireland Judicial Appointments Commission (NIJAC). The appointment is for a five-year term from 3 September 2024 to 2 September 2029.

Across the Border

Sinn Féin launch new housing plan

This Monday (2 September), Sinn Féin published its new housing policy, “A Home of Your Own”. Speaking at the policy

launch in Dublin, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the plan would “transform” housing delivery in Ireland. The plan pledges to deliver 60,000 homes a year over the next five years, compared to the current government’s target of 50,000. The plan also proposes phasing out the Help-to-Buy grant, abolishing stamp duty for first time buyers on homes under €450,000, and including a right to housing in the Constitution. Government TDs have criticised Sinn Féin’s plan to wind down the Help-to-Buy scheme. Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donoghue (Fine Gael) said that the grant has been “seminal in making home ownership a reality for young families in Ireland”. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien (Fianna Fáil) said the plan would scrap, abolish, end and restrict key supports for prospective home owners.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for housing Eoin Ó’Broin said the plan is inflating house prices. The full policy document can be read here.

Data centres drive electricity demand increase as energy emissions fall too slowly to hit climate goals

On Tuesday (3 September), the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) published a report on Ireland’s energy balance, which revealed that data centres accounted for 80% of new electricity demand in Ireland, and over 20% of total demand in 2023, reports the Journal. Energy emissions for the sector fell by nearly 8%, a new record pace, but still not fast enough to stay on track to avoid overshooting legally-binding carbon budgets. SEAI Director of Research and Policy Insights Margie McCarthy said “with the data we have to hand, it appears that we will marginally exceed the first carbon budget for electricity, leaving an already tight budget slightly reduced for the second period to 2030.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin to address British Irish Association Conference in Oxford

Micheál Martin is set to address the British Irish Association Conference on Saturday morning (September 7) according to a Department for Foreign Affairs press release. He is set to discuss legacy issues, the restoration of institutions, and the implementation of the Windsor Framework with new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn. First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will also attend.

What we’re reading

Time for Stormont Executive play-acting is over, delivery is the litmus test” writes Morris

In this week’s Belfast Telegraph, Allison Morris writes that the nine priorities the DUP said are contained in the new Programme for Government are “all worthy aspirations.” However, she warns that the Executive will be judged on delivery, arguing that “if this is just a lovely wish-list of ideas, it will not fly with the public who want to see delivery ahead of photo opportunities.” She writes that the public are responding well to how First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy Emma-Little Pengelly are working together, but that this will only take them so far. She concludes noting that the Executive “needs to show that it is prepared to make tough financial decisions, implement reform that could well cause short term pain for long term gain, manage finances and if needed raise revenue.”

Forward Look

Saturday 14 September – Tuesday 17 September 2024 Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference 2024: Brighton

Wednesday 18 September

Oireachtas returns from Summer Recess

Friday 20 September – Saturday 21 September 2024

DUP Party Conference 2024: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge, Belfast.

Sunday 22 – Wednesday 25 September 2024 Labour Party Annual Party Conference: Liverpool

Friday 27 – Saturday 28 September 2024

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis: Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone

Saturday 28 September 2024

UUP Autumn Conference: Crowne Plaza, Belfast

Sunday 29 September – Wednesday 2 October 2024 Conservative Party Annual Conference: Birmingham

Saturday 5 October 2024

SDLP Annual Party Conference: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Monday 7 October 2024

UK Parliament returns from Conference Recess

Thursday 17 – Friday 18 October 2024

NIFHA Annual Conference: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen

At Chambré, our strategic communications approach is fundamentally about providing insight, building relationships and informing policy. To get the Chambré Weekly Bulletin by email, sign up here. www.chambrepa.com