Doug Beattie Resigns as UUP leader.

Something is clearly up this morning at UUP headquarters. The Irish Times, Belfast Telegraph and the BBC are all reporting that there is ‘speculation’ over the UUP leader’s future.

The Newsletter goes further, dispensing with the ‘speculation’ euphemism and baldly stating that he is expected to step down later today.

Doug has been UUP leader since 2021 and has led the party through the most recent Assembly, Local and General Elections. At the Assembly Election in 2022 there was talk of a ‘Beattie bounce’ that led some to think the UUP could recover ground against the then demoralised DUP, but this failed to materialise with the party ending up dropping a seat. Further ground was lost at the Local Elections in 2023 when the UUP lost 21 seats out of a previous 75, but the UUP did manage to wrestle South Antrim from the DUP at the recent General Election and a UUP MP again sits in Westminster.

Beattie has struggled somewhat this year, with leaks suggesting he wished to take the UUP into opposition alongside the SDLP once Stormont was restored but that he couldn’t carry his party with him, and they chose instead to re-enter the Executive with the Health portfolio. The BBC article implies that the tensions within the party, which seem to be a prelude to Beattie’s possible resignation later today, are linked to the selection of Colin Crawford to replace Robin Swann.

The mood music appears grim for Beattie’s future as UUP leader. If he does resign, it also begs the question of who will succeed him in the often thankless role of UUP leader.

UPDATE: The BBC are now reporting that Doug Beattie has resigned as UUP leader. The Resignation Statement is as follows

“Leading the Ulster Unionist Party has been a huge honour. I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster.

Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.

The party will now re-establish its Parliamentary Party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard.

These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.

It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader. Therefore, I shall stand down as the Party Leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.

It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members. I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act.”

Account for general posts