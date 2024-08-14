Northern Ireland has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.K…

The Irish News reports that the Northern Ireland unemployment rate has dropped to 1.9%. That’s quite a drop from the dark days of the 70s and 80s.

paradoxically we also have the highest economically inactive rate in the UK so I suppose it’s swings and roundabouts.

 

