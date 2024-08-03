Protests, counter protests and festivities…

It’s an odd day in the great metropolis that is Belfast.

In the city centre a rag bag collection of far right gathered at city hall to protest Muslims, 5g, covid and whatever else was on their minds.

A counter protest drew a bigger crowd

The far right bigots and thugs were outnumbered 10 to 1 at Belfast city hall today by anti racist activists. Well done to everyone who turned out to say no to Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/YYdIPeYERs — People Before Profit (@pb4p) August 3, 2024

But the protests soon turned surreal

Bizarrely protesters have let a man from Dublin lead them through the streets, he has become lost and the parade is now in the Holyland area @BelTel pic.twitter.com/0slsQROD9i — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) August 3, 2024

People have accused the police of being unprepared and at one stage a group of residents blocked the far right on the Ormeau road.

Incredible ! Over 100 residents from lower Ormeau have intercepted the anti-immigration parade and chased them from the area. Chants of nazi scum @BelTel pic.twitter.com/DQbMG51Kte — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) August 3, 2024

At the moment there’s a stand off near some of the mosques in the holylands

Meanwhile in West Belfast thousands gathered for the Feile Family parade and fun day. Later on 10,000 people will gather in the Falls Park for the 80s night concert.

A massive West Belfast and Féile welcome to all our communities at today’s Féile Carnival Parade. A celebration of diversity and of all our cultures. Positivity, inclusion, and joy all on display on the Falls Road in Belfast today! pic.twitter.com/eIqlLyn1yu — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 3, 2024

So peaceful West Belfast gets to look down at troubled leafy South Belfast.

Oh how times have changed 😀

