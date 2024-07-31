The first Northern Irish athlete in 36 years to win an Olympic gold medal…

| Readers 3201

From The BBC:

Congratulations are rolling in for swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Jack Macmillan, who both won gold yesterday for Team Ireland and Team GB.

23-year-old Daniel from Magheralin, County Down, won the medal for Team Ireland in the 800m freestyle final in Paris and is the first Northern Irish athlete in 36 years to win an Olympic gold medal.

Less than two hours after Daniel’s win, 24-year-old Jack McMillan achieved an Olympic gold medal after Great Britain retained their Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay title.
Although he did not take part in the final, both Jack and Englishman Kieran Bird earned medals through their participation in the morning heats.

Well done to both, and I hope there are more medals to come.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Frank Schnittger

Olympics and Sport

Slugger Team

Slugger salutes Ireland’s Olympians!

Brian O'Neill

While our politicians engage in culture war nonsense, five people die on streets of Belfast within a week…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation