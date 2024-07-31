Final report from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review is published…

From The BBC:

Airport rail links and a proposed new station at Craigavon are among the recommendations of the final report from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

But restoring a railway line to Enniskillen has been ruled out.

The report was published in draft form in July 2023, with a consultation afterwards.

Among its recommendations were connections to international airports and the restoration of the line from Londonderry to Portadown with a view to increasing North West connectivity.

The final version now contains 32 recommendations.

Among them are:

  • Connecting Dublin, Shannon and Belfast International airports to the rail network. Reinstating the Lisburn to Antrim line would enable Belfast International to be served by a rail link

  • Restoring a line linking Portadown in County Armagh with Mullingar in County Westmeath. The line would pass through Armagh and Cavan

  • Restoring a line between Londonderry and Portadown, linking the towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the network

  • Building a new direct line between Lisburn and Newry

  • Developing a new rail link from Letterkenny in County Donegal to Derr

It is expected the recommendations would take up to 25 years to implement in full.

Northern Ireland will pay a quarter of the cost, estimated to be between €35bn (£29bn) and €37bn (£31bn) in 2023 terms.

The review focused on six goals:

  • Contributing to Decarbonisation;

  • Improving connectivity between the island’s major cities;

  • Enhancing rural and regional accessibility;

  • Encouraging sustainable mobility;

  • Fostering economic activity;

  • Achieving economic and financial feasibility.

Quite a chunk of change, but we know from other countries that if you have a good rail system it will get used. It is also ironic that we are going back in time, and that the rail system in Ireland was far better over a 100 years ago.

You can read the full report here (PDF)

