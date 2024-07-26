Behind the pleasing image of the Smiling Sisters, fears of a reversion to familiar bad habits. They mustn’t get away with it this time.

| Readers 528

My there’s a lot going on isn’t there? Even the biggest nutter  for local politics wouldn’t claim our affairs are dominating  consciousness. Just the moment then for the Executive to exploit the holidays and the crowded agenda elsewhere to put the lid on what’s  going on under the surface of the happy image of the Smiling Sisters.

Full marks to the Irish News for catching then out.

Last Thursday, the Northern Ireland Executive met for the first time since the July 4 election and King’s Speech. This newspaper described it as “low-key”, journalese for not having a lot to report.

The thrust of our coverage was about the programme for government that hadn’t been agreed, or even discussed, at the meeting, and how there’d been previous pledges to have it in place once the election was out of the way.

There was no official notification of last Thursday’s executive meeting and it went largely unreported by other media outlets. There were no photo-ops outside Stormont Castle and no post-meeting press conference by ministers.

There was, however, the signing-off of agriculture and environment minister Andrew Muir’s Lough Neagh ‘action plan’, a cross-cutting strategy that seemingly has full Executive support.

Yet there were no gestures of solidarity with the Alliance minister, and none of his executive colleagues issued statements of support for a document that requires a breadth of buy-in if it is to have any impact.

 

Following up on this story  the Irish News got a dusty reply from Stormont Castle. With my long memory it reminds me of those far distant  days when Lord Brookeborough ( PM 1942 -63, keep up children!) used to lordly palm off inquiries for months and even took off on an African safari for six months.

Try this for arrogance today.

The Executive Office told The Irish News that it “will not be providing a running commentary” on the schedule for executive meetings over the summer months.

The refusal to inform the media when ministers come together for key meetings is out of step with agreed practice for the administrations in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Last Thursday’s Executive meeting at Stormont Castle, which saw ministers agree an emergency plan for Lough Neagh, included no media facility.

The enclosed little world up the Hill probably isn’t  even aware  that this departs from normal practice everywhere else except possibly North Korea. We are entirely accustomed to seeing  journalists obediently strung out in a line in the Great Hall waiting for the lords and masters to descend the marble ( type) stairs and favour them with a few words . Where do these guys think  they are , the White House?

I’m not close to it, but what worries me is that  the Northern Ireland media are becoming inured to a pernicious system of local media management.

To be fair, local correspondents are brilliant at exposing  party political  intrigue and division with special attention  to the legacy – and the legacy’s legacy. But on the evolution of  policy or the lack of it and the working of the Assembly, not so much. There are always exceptions, like Sam McBride and the economically literate Newton Emerson.

A fundamental problem lies in the weakness of the Executive structure.  Despite all the promises to the contrary, no real collective responsibility exists  and silo operations by ministers remains the norm. This is seen as a necessary product of ” mandatory” powersharing with departments allocated by party strengths  according to the  D’Hondt process.  Ministerial discretion is prescribed, collective responsibility and the coordinating power of FMdFM are weak.  Party caucusing is stronger. And the parties are expert at gaming the system.

 

It means there is seldom a clear  “line to take” on behalf of the Executive ; and little desire to expose  particular stalling and blocking to media scrutiny. Apart from  competitive sectarian reflexes which could even  become more acute now due to increasing  unionist fragmentation, silo ops leave each minister more vulnerable to lobby pressure. Still. I’m amazed  that frustrated ministers don’t grass more with the details of blocking moves by others. Is this because one lot is as bad as the other?

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if they had the guts to expose genuine debate within the Executive?  They don’t even keep decent records despite pressure and promises to do so. So instead of demonstrating how a rival party is preventing this good thing from happening, they’d prefer to reply in kind.  So far there are few clear examples of voters punishing them for this practice.

it doesn’t have to be like that.

Perhaps unionist fragmentation and the name and shame tactics of the small SDLP opposition will make a difference. Another is to deepen the genuine  cooperation between Mss O’ Neill and Little Pengelly beyond the smiles.

As for the civil service, they  have a tough task  of having to show loyalty to rival ministers. They lack the confidence and capacity to strike out boldly  for the common good. Ironic that the woman all of Stormont  turned down as head of the civil service is now  organising  Starmer’s roll-out of  his  programme for government.

Talking of a programme for government, where is Stormont’s? Not all their fault, they’re  waiting for the “fiscal framework” from Westminster which they insist has to exceed the 124% of English spending under the Barnett formula. Can they conceivably agree on a modest programme of revenue raising  in return ? Some time during the Parliament? No rush !

As for the big issues, Mike Nesbitt has begun our old friend yet more  “consultations” on the health reforms everybody already knows are necessary. Water management  is holding up housing development and prices and Lough Neagh’s blue algae is still blooming. Why don’t they  from an all party Executive  committee to monitor the working of the Windsor Framework? They have at least the evidence of an Assembly committee to go on and a  route to the Cabinet Office dealing with improving relations with the EU.

Attention will be paid to Labour’s plan to restore legacy  inquests and civil action while retaining the legacy commission as the investigative body. Easy to agree on something  for  which you don’t bear the ultimate responsibility.

 

Anyone for change? Anyone?

We cannot fail this time. Can we?

 

 

 

 

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian Walker

Behind the pleasing image of the Smiling Sisters, fears of a reversion to familiar bad habits. They mustn’t get away with it this time.

Mick Fealty

After the election, we need more bridge builders and fewer slick marketeers…

Brian O'Neill

The TUV seem to be a 1970s DUP tribute act and I love it…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation