Asparagus predicts Kamala Harris will be the next US President…

There are all kinds of sophisticated AI computer models you can use to analyse voting patterns, but the best predictor could be good old asparagus. From the Independent:

An asparagus fortune teller predicted Joe Biden would step down from the 2024 US presidential race, but also predicted bad luck for Donald Trump.

Jemima Packington, the world’s only “asparamancer” and who foresaw Queen Elizabeth’s death and Brexit, appeared on Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show just four days ago.

Ms Bathford, who makes political predictions by reading the way asparagus falls on the floor, was asked to use the ingredient to say whether Biden or Trump would be elected in November by Vine on 17 July.

She said: “I can tell you it’s neither of them. It’s a lady. Now, I keep on getting this. The next president of the United States is going to be a lady.”

Seems legit to me.

