Joe Biden bows out

It has felt increasingly inevitable as more and more Democrats called on the President to end his campaign, and so it has come to pass…

Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for the Presidency, meaning the Democrats will need a new standard bearer to face Donald Trump in November.

Despite his agonising over it, and despite the time he took to accept the reality that his campaign had been fatally holed by his debate debacle, in the end Biden has probably done the right thing for his party. Whether the Democrats will utilise his sacrifice wisely remains to be seen.

Update: A message from Joe Biden posted on X

