Jim Allister smashes the house of Paisley…

This elections ‘Portillo moment’ comes via the TUV’s Jim Allister, who pulled off an astonishing victory in North Antrim to take the seat held by Ian Paisley Senior and Junior for 54 years.
The moment Ian Paisley lost his seat to Jim Allister. Paisley dynasty over in North Antrim after 54 years. Allister says ppl in N Antrim will not be taken for granted and not taken for fools. Says the DUP told ‘brazen falsehoods’ about the sea border deal pic.twitter.com/3m02f1bGnq
— Una Kelly (@UnaKelly3) July 5, 2024
It is fair to say Ian Paisley was not a happy bunny with the result. He will be licking his wounds on this one. What is Sri Lanka like at this time of year?
A second attempt by @Elaine_McGee10 to grab a word with the DUP's Ian Paisley as he faces losing his seat to TUV leader Jim Allister.
Live @BBCNewsNI updates: https://t.co/XiHf2hI8v3 #GE24 pic.twitter.com/ZdRr12dC1i
— Brendan Hughes (@brendanhughes64) July 5, 2024
