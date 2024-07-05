Jim Allister smashes the house of Paisley…

This elections ‘Portillo moment’ comes via the TUV’s Jim Allister, who pulled off an astonishing victory in North Antrim to take the seat held by Ian Paisley Senior and Junior for 54 years.

It is fair to say Ian Paisley was not a happy bunny with the result. He will be licking his wounds on this one. What is Sri Lanka like at this time of year?

