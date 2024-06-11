Frost in June? Our increasingly weird weather…

a couple of yellow flowers sitting on top of a grass covered field
Photo by Nikola Tomašić on Unsplash

To say it is a bit nippy for June is an understatement. The past week or two, it has been feckin’ freezing at times, with a wind that would cut you. I noticed on the Beltel weather report it said:

It will be a chilly night with a touch of frost possible in sheltered glens, along with a minimum temperature of 4C.

Frost in June? WTF??

There are various predictions that this summer could be as wet or even worse than last summer.

On the plus side I suspect you will not need to bother stocking up on the sunscreen.

