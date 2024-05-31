Trump convicted on all 34 counts…

- Donald Trump has hit out after being convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his historic criminal trial in New York
- Trump’s called the verdict a “disgrace” and attacked Judge Merchan, who presided over the case
- It is the first time a former or serving US president has been convicted of a crime
- He is due to be sentenced on 11 July – the ex-president could face prison, but legal experts say a fine more likely
- The verdict comes as he campaigns to defeat Joe Biden in November’s election – Trump can still run, despite the convictions
- The court heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of this case
Will it affect his campaign? The guy does seem to be fairly Teflon; he even managed to turn his mugshot into an opportunity to make some cash.
There is an argument that they verdicts just play into his ‘outsider outlaw’ image that goes down well with his base. But the middle ground voters might not be so enamoured by it all.
