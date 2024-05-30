VIDEO: Sunningdale Agreement 50 Years On

Brian Faulkner resigned as chief executive of the short-lived Northern Ireland Executive, and the Sunningdale Agreement collapsed on 28 May 1974.

You can now watch back a series of panel discussions that were held in Ulster University to look back at Sunningdale on Tuesday, the 5oth anniversary of its collapse.

Session One – The Negotiations – Sean Donlon, Noel Dorr, Lord Paul Bew, Prof Paul Arthur (chair)

Session Two – Perspectives on 1973/4 Power-sharing NI Executive – Hugh Logue, Chris McCabe, Geoff Martin, Eileen Weir, Dawn Purvis (chair)

Session Three – The Principles of Peacemaking – Non-violence, Dialogue and Diplomacy – Bríd Rodgers

The event was organised by the Hume Foundation, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and the Sir Edward Heath Charitable Foundation. Filmed and edited by Alan Meban @alaninbelfast.

