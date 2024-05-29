New crisis as the UK is ‘running out of ghosts’…

| Readers 4051
woman in white coat standing on brown grass field during daytime
Photo by Tandem X Visuals on Unsplash

The Daily Star reports:

Britain is facing a ghost shortage as ageing spirits are passing over to the “other side”, according to a leading paranormal expert.

Dr Paul Lee believes that the UK’s spectral heritage is in serious decline as many ghosts have become dormant or moved on.

The paranormal researcher and author shared: “Since January 2020 I’ve been contacting all the reportedly haunted locations on my app, and asking if the residents, owners or staff have experienced any unexplained activity.”

READ MORE: Prince George and his siblings could be called up for national service at 18

Click for more of the latest news from across the world from the Daily Star.

He continued: “So far I’ve had almost 800 replies and even some supposedly highly haunted places like Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, the Ettington Park Hotel in Stratford said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the UK and Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly, say they haven’t experienced anything in the last few years.”

Dr Lee added in the 2020 chat with the Daily Star: “But it does seem as though many famous ghosts are either dormant or have faded away or moved on.”

He suggested: “It could be that a spirit had a natural source of energy to begin with which has dwindled away over time, leaving them without the reserves to manifest anymore.”

However, Dr Lee, who hails from Fairstead, Norfolk, and holds a PhD in nuclear physics, offered a glimmer of hope, stating: “It may be that ghosts can be recharged.”

He concluded: “You sometimes hear stories of ghosts suddenly appearing again after many years’ absence.”

Is this another unforeseen side effect of Brexit? Or has the general vibe of despair even started to affect the spirit world?

You don’t hear much about ghosts these days. Does anyone remember the famous Beechmount poltergeist of 1989?

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Mike Nesbitt becomes Heath Minister…

Brian O'Neill

Traybake fight in Fermanagh over ‘an agreed unionist candidate’…

Brian O'Neill

New crisis as the UK is ‘running out of ghosts’…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation