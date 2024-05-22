AFP announce that a UK General Election to be held on July 4th…

Elizabeth Tower, London
AFP have just reported there will be an election on July 4th. Mainstream media are waiting for an official announcement for what will be a six week campaign. This will be the first electoral contest for all major party leaders.

And there will be not a little interest here in Northern Ireland.

