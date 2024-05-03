Tories face heavy losses in English local elections…

| Readers 0
3D rendering of people forms elections symbol

It is not looking to be a good year for the Conservative Party. Heavy losses in the English local elections are an omen of what is to come in this year’s general election.

Here are the results so far:

I am sure you will all feel sorry for the poor aul tories. At least they have their millions to comfort them.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Tories face heavy losses in English local elections…

Soapbox

The Yousaf Parable – lessons from the SNP in government for Stormont’s liberals…

Brian O'Neill

Concerns Over Costs of Irish Unity Exaggerated, Potential Benefits Underestimated…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation