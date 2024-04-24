Alliance MLA Patrick Brown resigns his South Down seat…

The Alliance Party is to begin the process of finding a replacement for Patrick Brown after he unexpectedly quit Stormont.
Announcing the news on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the resignation was due to “personal reasons”.
The party now has seven days to co-opt a replacement for Mr Brown to the assembly.
Under Stormont rules, Alliance can choose someone to fill the vacant seat without the need for a by-election.
Those internal processes to find a replacement will begin on Tuesday, Alliance sources told BBC News NI.
There might be more to come on this story…
Alliance's South Down MLA Patrick Brown has resigned with immediate effect for "personal reasons" less than two years after being elected. He grew Alliance's vote & then won the seat in a major breakthrough for Alliance, but has been involved in a series of controversies.
— Sam McBride (@SJAMcBride) April 23, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.