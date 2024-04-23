Pushing Boundaries: A century of change in the politics of Belfast

Nicholas Whyte delivering lecture on Belfast constituency boundaries in his role as a Visiting Professor at Ulster University.

Nicholas Whyte is no stranger to this parish. Among his interests are international diplomacy, election data, and science fiction awards … at times all three of those even manage to combine.

This evening he was lecturing at Ulster University as a Visiting Professor of Politics on the topic of “Pushing Boundaries: A century of change in the politics of Belfast”. He also touched on the thorny issue of “Where is the Devenish?”

YouTube video

You can watch back the lecture and the Q&A that followed.

Introduced by Professor Duncan Morrow. Thanked by Dr Máire Braniff.

Filmed and edited by Alan Meban.

