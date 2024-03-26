New UK East-West Council to meet for first time today…

From the BBC:

The first meeting of the new UK East-West Council will take place in London later on Tuesday.

The UK government agreed to set up the council as part of a deal with the DUP that saw the party return to Stormont.

Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers will attend the summit, as well as ministers from the government.

Its purpose is to look at ways of deepening links between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Another body, Intertrade UK, was also formed as part of the deal to promote two-way trade between Northern Ireland and GB.

What will the new council do?

The government said the council will have four initial missions including:

Sharing “best practice” between GB and NI on economic inactivity and offering advisory support to implement “major projects”

Recommending interventions on east-west investment and assessing existing funding and investment strategies

Improving international investment to Northern Ireland

Bolstering east-west connectivity

Who will be there?

Ministers from the Stormont Executive will take part alongside politicians from the UK government.

The first and deputy first ministers are expected to attend with Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.