Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader…

A bit of a bombshell this one.
BREAKING: Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, is stepping down as Irish Prime Minister.
"It has been the most fulfilling time of my life" he says. https://t.co/xuWXkermvB
📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/z79lAfsjyE
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 20, 2024
