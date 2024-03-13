It looks like a Trump Biden rematch for the American Presidency…

If you think our politics are bleak in the land of the free, (terms and conditions apply). Out of over 300 million, the best they could come up with is these two.

Over in the red corner, we have the 77-year-old Donald Trump who, according to the BBC:

The 77-year-old, who is the first former president in US history to be criminally charged, now faces 91 charges across four separate cases. And his legal troubles don’t end there, as Mr Trump is also facing several civil cases relating to, among other things, the business empire that made his name. There are crucial legal appeals that are yet to be settled too, including one on whether he is immune from prosecution.

Then, there were legal cases that found him guilty of sexual abuse. But still, nothing seems to dent his popularity.

Over in the blue corner, we have the 81-year-old Joe Biden. Having an 81-year-old in the toughest job in the world seems nuts, but to be fair to him, he has generally handled it well.

There are concerns he has memory issues, but these concerns apply equally to Trump.

Then there is Biden’s unwavering support of Israel. This is losing him huge support among young people who are rightly concerned about the plight of people in Gaza. These voters will not switch to Trump but they may decide to sit it out.

To be fair to both of them they do appear to have astonishing stamina for their age. It all looks exhausting to me.

I get the feeling something explosive is going to happen in this race. One of them could have major health problems or even die. Or Trump’s legal problems completely derail him. Or not, and they both limp on until November the 5th and it will all come down to a few key states.