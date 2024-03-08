Voting begins on Irish referendums on Family and Care…

From BBC News:

Voters will be given two ballots – one white and one green.

The white ballot will ask if voters want to accept or reject the Thirty-Ninth Amendment of the Constitution Bill – otherwise known as the family amendment.

This proposes inserting the words “whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships” into the constitution.

The current protection afforded to families under the constitution, as currently written, only extends to families built around a marriage.

However, if the amendment is passed, different family units would have the same constitutional rights and protections.

Voters will also receive a green ballot. This refers to the Fortieth Amendment of the Constitution Bill – or the care amendment.

This amendment proposes to delete wording which references the role of women in the home.

It also proposes inserting the following wording with gender-neutral language: “The state recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision.”

In the Republic of Ireland, a referendum must be held if the government wishes to change something in the Irish constitution.

The constitution, known as Bunreacht na hÉireann, was first ratified in 1937 but has seen many changes over the years, including the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2015 and the repeal of the country’s abortion ban in 2018.

Counting for the twin referendums will begin on Saturday morning.