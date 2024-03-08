Stakeknife interim report released…

After 7 years and 40 million, the Operation Kenova interim report has been released.
- A British Army spy operating at heart of the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland probably cost more lives than he saved, an investigation finds
- Freddie Scappaticci, codenamed Stakeknife, was linked to 14 murders and 15 abductions; he worked in a ruthless IRA unit known as the “nutting squad”
- UK security forces failed to prevent some murders to try to protect their agents in the IRA, the report says
- Northern Ireland police chief Jon Boutcher tells victims’ families: “You are not mad, this was happening and this should not have happened”
- And a lawyer for the families of 12 victims says the report is “a damning indictment of the state”
- Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill says an apology from the British government “should be forthcoming”
- Westminster’s Chris Heaton-Harris says he won’t comment on the investigation before legal cases related to it conclude
- Scappaticci, who died last year, was unmasked in the media in 2003 and went into hiding; he denied he was Stakeknife
